Serving Style: Homegrown Brands For Your Brunch Moodboard

Whether you're sipping mimosas or catching up over coffee, the perfect brunch look is all about effortless charm with a touch of flair.

Ekta Sinha
May 09, 2025, 04:57 PM

Shop Mauve: Bali Top (Blue)

A breezy summer staple top. Style it with your favourite pair of jeans or a long skirt.

Siddhant Agrawal: Midnight Bloom Shirt

For daytime chic, wear it loose over tailored trousers with block heels. Want to amp up the glam? Tuck it into a sleek pencil skirt, throw on bold statement earrings, and finish with stilettos.

Akashi: Lace Up Corset Top

Lean into the romance-meets-rebel vibe of this sleeveless corset top by pairing it with high-waisted wide-leg trousers or a pleated midi skirt.

2went6ex: Reversible Skirt / Denim

This mid-waist reversible skirt is a true multitasker—wear the raw denim side with a cropped white shirt. Flip to the striped lining for a more playful brunch vibe—think a tucked-in knit tank and gold hoops.

Reema Anand: Kaylen

Flirt with frills this season with an extremely striking maxi dress.

Shop Drawn: Parasol Maxi Skirt

Go full tilt and style it with the matching shirt for a coordinated look that’s pure retro-glam. Add sculptural earrings, strappy heels, and a slick bun to let the print do all the talking.

Past Modern: Parrot Peony Mini Dress With Bow

Sweet yet structured, this cotton poplin dress is your go-to for sun-soaked brunches or garden parties. The bow buckle details and ruched back add a flirty twist, while the flared skirt brings in movement.