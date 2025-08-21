Seven Steps To The Ultimate Skin Care Routine For Men
It's 2025, and no, skincare is not just a woman's pastime. So, men, here are seven steps for radiant and healthy skin that are also very easy and doable.
Truth be told, masculinity isn't about letting your lips crack and hair fall. Let your skincare signal your commitment to self-improvement.
Your skin needs genuine care, and unfortunately, that body wash you also use on your face and hair just won't cut it anymore. Follow these easy steps.
For the first step of your skincare routine, cleanse your face thoroughly with a gentle, hydrating cleanser.
Get rid of dirt and sebum build-up by exfoliating at least twice a week.
Keep your skin hydrated by using a face mist or toner.
Choose your serum based on the skin issue you want to combat. Hyaluronic acid serums are great for hydration, while vitamin C serums brighten, and salicylic acid helps clear pores.
Use under-eye serums, masks, or creams to reduce dark circles, fine lines, and puffy eyes.
Use a moisturiser to prevent dryness and restore your skin barrier.
Wear your SPF even if you're stepping out to get groceries. You best believe that sunscreen is your armour!
Face tools, like a Gua Sha or jade roller, help release facial muscle tension and improve lymphatic drainage, and can help you get your desired jawline too!
Your routine needs to be built according to your skin type. Learn about your skin and personalise your routine, no guesswork.
Clear skin doesn’t happen overnight. Stick to the basics, stay consistent, and watch your skin level up day by day.