Seven Steps To The Ultimate Skin Care Routine For Men

It's 2025, and no, skincare is not just a woman's pastime. So, men, here are seven steps for radiant and healthy skin that are also very easy and doable.

Riddhi Mishra
Aug 21, 2025, 05:31 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @ishaankhatter )

Level Up Your Grooming Game

Truth be told, masculinity isn't about letting your lips crack and hair fall. Let your skincare signal your commitment to self-improvement.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

More Than Just a Wash: Why Skincare is Crucial for Men

Your skin needs genuine care, and unfortunately, that body wash you also use on your face and hair just won't cut it anymore. Follow these easy steps.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @papatui_ )

Step 1 - Cleansing

For the first step of your skincare routine, cleanse your face thoroughly with a gentle, hydrating cleanser.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 2 - Exfoliate

Get rid of dirt and sebum build-up by exfoliating at least twice a week.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 3 - Toning

Keep your skin hydrated by using a face mist or toner.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 4 - Serums

Choose your serum based on the skin issue you want to combat. Hyaluronic acid serums are great for hydration, while vitamin C serums brighten, and salicylic acid helps clear pores.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 5 - Eye Care

Use under-eye serums, masks, or creams to reduce dark circles, fine lines, and puffy eyes.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Step 6 - Moisturising

Use a moisturiser to prevent dryness and restore your skin barrier.

Photo Credit : ( Unsplash )

Step 7 - Sunscreen

Wear your SPF even if you're stepping out to get groceries. You best believe that sunscreen is your armour!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Essential Skincare Products for Men

Face tools, like a Gua Sha or jade roller, help release facial muscle tension and improve lymphatic drainage, and can help you get your desired jawline too!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Build Your Routine

Your routine needs to be built according to your skin type. Learn about your skin and personalise your routine, no guesswork.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Consistency is Key!

Clear skin doesn’t happen overnight. Stick to the basics, stay consistent, and watch your skin level up day by day.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )