Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Motorcycle Vacation

Here's a peek into the brothers' scenic bike trip to Slovenia where they cruised on open roads, enjoyed the food and had a fun holiday.

Ismat Tahseen
Jun 23, 2025, 09:00 AM
Hitting The Throttle

Ishaan's "safarnama" - blue skies and clear roads!

Selfie With The Bro

"The motorcycle diaries 2025 pt.1," reads the caption on this one

Serenity Calling

The actor enjoys the view from a deck that ovelooks a calm and pretty lake

Capturing A Moment

Raking up travel memories

Cooling Down After Some Adventure

Time for some chill...

Avid motorcyclist

The brothers have a passion for biking and have embarked on motorocyle getaways in the past

Evening in Ljubljana

Checking out the sights

