Shahid Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Motorcycle Vacation
Here's a peek into the brothers' scenic bike trip to Slovenia where they cruised on open roads, enjoyed the food and had a fun holiday.
Ishaan's "safarnama" - blue skies and clear roads!
"The motorcycle diaries 2025 pt.1," reads the caption on this one
The actor enjoys the view from a deck that ovelooks a calm and pretty lake
Raking up travel memories
Time for some chill...
The brothers have a passion for biking and have embarked on motorocyle getaways in the past
Checking out the sights