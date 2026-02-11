Green With Envy: Shanaya Kapoor’s Most Stylish Colour Obsession

Shanaya Kapoor’s green looks prove it’s her ultimate power colour fresh, chic, and timeless.

Why Green Works on Shanaya

The olive-green embroidered co-ord enhances Shanaya’s glow, blending elegance with effortless cool.

Casual Green Done Right

The soft green crop top paired with white shorts gives her ethnic-inspired look a fresh, playful, and summery twist.

Ethnic Looks in Green

The embroidered blouse with a sheer chiffon–georgette saree adds a soft, elegant touch to her green ethnic moment.

Red Carpet in Green

The green red-carpet look, with its flattering cut-out at the waist, highlights Shanaya’s silhouette while keeping it bold and elegant.

Playing With Shades of Green

Mixing clashing prints and multiple shades of green, her athleisure look proves she isn’t afraid to experiment and have fun with fashion.

Styling Green the Shanaya Way

In a flowing silk green dress, Shanaya shows how to style the colour with effortless grace and timeless elegance.

Why Green Is a Celebrity Favorite

Alia’s frilled top paired with a sleek silk skirt proves why green remains a go-to shade for effortless celebrity elegance.

Green isn’t Just a Color

Green isn’t just a colour it’s confidence, freshness, and timeless style.