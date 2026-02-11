Green With Envy: Shanaya Kapoor’s Most Stylish Colour Obsession
Shanaya Kapoor’s green looks prove it’s her ultimate power colour fresh, chic, and timeless.
The olive-green embroidered co-ord enhances Shanaya’s glow, blending elegance with effortless cool.
The soft green crop top paired with white shorts gives her ethnic-inspired look a fresh, playful, and summery twist.
The embroidered blouse with a sheer chiffon–georgette saree adds a soft, elegant touch to her green ethnic moment.
The green red-carpet look, with its flattering cut-out at the waist, highlights Shanaya’s silhouette while keeping it bold and elegant.
Mixing clashing prints and multiple shades of green, her athleisure look proves she isn’t afraid to experiment and have fun with fashion.
In a flowing silk green dress, Shanaya shows how to style the colour with effortless grace and timeless elegance.
Green isn’t just a colour it’s confidence, freshness, and timeless style.