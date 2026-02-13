Sharp Jawline vs Youthful Ageing: Dr. Rashmi Shetty Explains What Matters
In Dr. Rashmi Shetty's words, sharp jawlines signal structure, but youthful faces are defined by softness, fullness, and healthy subcutaneous fat, not extreme definition.
Before chasing sharper contours, it’s worth understanding how facial structure naturally evolves with age and fat distribution.
Younger faces appear rounder and fuller, supported by intact facial fat that creates softness and natural balance.
With time, deep facial fat diminishes, revealing sharper cheekbones, hollows, and increased structural definition.
Excessive sharpness often highlights volume loss, making features appear more sculpted, but also more mature.
As fat reduces, underlying muscles and bones become more pronounced, increasing visible lines and angularity.
While sharp features photograph beautifully, they don’t always translate to the softness
Experts such as Dr. Rashmi Shetty note that preserving facial volume often supports a fresher, more youthful appearance over extreme contouring.
Not every facial trend flatters every face, structure, age, and natural anatomy should guide aesthetic choices.
Beauty lies in wellness & balance, maintaining skin health, and proportion rather than chasing sharp definition.