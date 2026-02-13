Sharp Jawline vs Youthful Ageing: Dr. Rashmi Shetty Explains What Matters

In Dr. Rashmi Shetty's words, sharp jawlines signal structure, but youthful faces are defined by softness, fullness, and healthy subcutaneous fat, not extreme definition.

Reva Godbole
Feb 13, 2026, 10:37 AM
The Sharp Jawline Trend

Before chasing sharper contours, it’s worth understanding how facial structure naturally evolves with age and fat distribution.

Youthful Faces Look Different

Younger faces appear rounder and fuller, supported by intact facial fat that creates softness and natural balance.

What Changes With Age?

With time, deep facial fat diminishes, revealing sharper cheekbones, hollows, and increased structural definition.

Why Sharpness Can Look Older

Excessive sharpness often highlights volume loss, making features appear more sculpted, but also more mature.

Muscles & Bones Become Visible

As fat reduces, underlying muscles and bones become more pronounced, increasing visible lines and angularity.

Glamour Vs Softness

While sharp features photograph beautifully, they don’t always translate to the softness

Expert Insight

Experts such as Dr. Rashmi Shetty note that preserving facial volume often supports a fresher, more youthful appearance over extreme contouring.

Think Before Following Trends

Not every facial trend flatters every face, structure, age, and natural anatomy should guide aesthetic choices.

The Balance

Beauty lies in wellness & balance, maintaining skin health, and proportion rather than chasing sharp definition.

