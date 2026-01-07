Sharvari After Dark: Evening Glam Redefined
Sharvari Wagh’s evening dresses spotlight a new era of celebrity outfits — refined, confident, and unmistakably modern.
A sheer evening dress strips glamour down to its purest form. Quietly sensual, sharply modern.
Fluid drapes and oversized florals turn evening dressing into a visual statement. Maximalism, refined.
Structure takes centre stage in a black evening dress designed to dominate the room. Power dressing, elevated.
A fitted gold evening dress with an off-shoulder neckline and textured finish. Structured through the bodice, streamlined through the skirt.
A strapless white bodice with sculpted sleeves pairs with a satin evening skirt. Soft structure meets clean proportion.
A strapless silver column gown gleams with a liquid-metal finish, sculpting the silhouette with effortless precision.
This one-shoulder black gown is softened by a sculptural floral appliqué, clean lines meet romantic detail.