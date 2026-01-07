Sharvari After Dark: Evening Glam Redefined

Sharvari Wagh’s evening dresses spotlight a new era of celebrity outfits — refined, confident, and unmistakably modern.

Taronish Batty
Jan 07, 2026, 05:32 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )

Sheer Noir

A sheer evening dress strips glamour down to its purest form. Quietly sensual, sharply modern.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )

Floral Rebellion

Fluid drapes and oversized florals turn evening dressing into a visual statement. Maximalism, refined.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )

A sculpted Silhouette

Structure takes centre stage in a black evening dress designed to dominate the room. Power dressing, elevated.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )

Gilded Form

A fitted gold evening dress with an off-shoulder neckline and textured finish. Structured through the bodice, streamlined through the skirt.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )

Modern Classic in White

A strapless white bodice with sculpted sleeves pairs with a satin evening skirt. Soft structure meets clean proportion.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )

Silver Poise

A strapless silver column gown gleams with a liquid-metal finish, sculpting the silhouette with effortless precision.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )

Midnight Bloom

This one-shoulder black gown is softened by a sculptural floral appliqué, clean lines meet romantic detail.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sharvari )