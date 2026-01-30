Short Hair, Big Style: Winter Edition
Grab your cocoa and pull up a chair. Who says short hair is just for summer? From sleek crops to textured bobs, we’re proving that a shorter cut is just a bigger stage for your style.
Honestly, a bob or pixie with a turtleneck is just chef’s kiss. Short hair lets your winter layers do the talking without all the extra bulk. You get that crisp, clean look that stays perfectly in place.
The bob is basically the cool girl of winter hair, it never misses! It’s the perfect length to peek out from under a chunky beanie or sit perfectly above a fluffy turtleneck.
They’re soft, messy-on-purpose waves that are perfect for adding some bounce to your bob. It’s that perfectly imperfect look that gives your short hair effortless movement.
Nothing says rebel like a pixie cut! It comes with so much confidence, featuring tight sides and a bit of playful length on top.
If you feel that your hair is flat, layers are here to save the day. They create all that gorgeous movement and airy texture, making your hair look full and bouncy.
We all know how a blowout can completely change a bad hair day into an incredibly bouncy finish! When it’s for short hair, it makes everything feel so much more fun.
Winter can be difficult for hair in so many ways, but it’s definitely not impossible to handle! Just swap in some rich, thick hair masks and hydrating oils to keep your short cut shiny and soft.
With scarves and headbands getting super popular, there is no better way to add a dash of fun to your look! Accessories like beanies meant for winter instantly takes your look from 1 to 10 while keeping you cosy.
Need some inspo? Our favourite celebs like Emma Chamberlain, Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and more have rocked short hair. They show us exactly how to slay short hair with confidence.