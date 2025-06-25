Simone Ashley Is The Latest Star To Bring The Peplum Back In 2025
Flair for the flare! It's a return to the 2000's with these Hollywood celebs who are giving the dramatic silhouette a new spotlight.
Flair for the flare! It's a return to the 2000's with these Hollywood celebs who are giving the dramatic silhouette a new spotlight.
The "From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina' star wore a Louis Vuitton dress with peplum detailing at the waist at the film's Berlin premiere
Gorgeous in a strapless Vera Wang red peplum gown at the 'Echo Valley' premiere in NY
She chose New York designer Christopher John Rogers' multi-tiered white dress with a V-neckline in The Big Apple
The 'Bridgerton' actor was all gold and glam in an outfit from Balmain’s fall 2025 collection, at the European premiere of 'F1 ® The Movie'
The fashionista rocked a custom Manish Malhotra gown with gara embroidery that showed off an exaggerated peplum waist at the 2025 Met Gala
The singer wore a Gaurav Gupta Couture Galactic Armour Jacket Dress as she performed at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar
The 'Nobody Wants This' star went shimmery in a strapless beaded Ashi Studio Couture gown with a peplum bodice at the 2025 Golden Globes
She nailed the MET Gala theme with her Harbison Studio tuxedo dress that had a peplum detail at the waist