Skin Tech Savvy: Elevate Your Skincare Routine With These Tools
Make space in your vanity, because these skincare tools are your best bet at elevating your skincare routine!
This facial roller and gua sha set is ideal for lymphatic drainage and improving facial blood circulation.
Use this ice roller in the morning after cleansing and moisturising your face to reduce puffiness.
The spatula side can be used to apply the product evenly, while the bristle side can be used to exfoliate.
Use the blue light and red light therapy modes to clear acne and prevent breakouts.
This device delivers 11,000 sonic pulsations per minute, improving the absorption of eye creams and serums, and visibly reduce dark circles and swelling.
This heated thermo-cleansing, microcurrent facial device helps to deep-cleanse, tighten, and brighten your skin.
Use this rounded tool to apply pressure to the acupuncture points of your face and reduce facial tension.
This 24K gold face massager matches the wavelength of ions on the skin to activate skin cells, boosting radiance and elasticity.
This facial tool features two diamond-shaped rose quartz stones perfect for massaging the contours of your face.
Use this tool after cleansing and hot-compressing your face to get rid of blackheads and clarify your pores.