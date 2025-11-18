Skip the Guesswork With The Ultimate Men's Day Gifting Guide

Gifting is very personal, but with a little help, you can rule out the guesswork! Whether he's into luxe fragrances or artisanal tea, gift right with this curated edit!

Riddhi Mishra
Nov 18, 2025, 01:56 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@gabesco )

Beauty of Joseon Green Plum Refreshing Cleanser

Work hard, play hard, but don't let pollution and sweat weigh your skin down. Cleanse twice daily for best results.

Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Set

Featuring woody notes of vetiver with a ginger and sage base, this gift set is ideal for traveling (and making a statement wherever you go)

FItFace They see me ROLLIN’

Workout, but for your face, this spike facial roller is exactly that! It improves blood circulation and aids lymphatic drainage.

Bath & Body Works Coffee & Whiskey Candle

This one smells like your morning pick-me-up with a touch of weekend spirit.

Versace Eros Flame Eau De Parfum

With bittersweet chinotto, warm black pepper, roaming rosemary, and patchouli that glows like ember, Versace Eros Flame is crafted for the kind of person whose memory clings like perfume to silk.

CLINIQUE Maximum Hydrator Activated Water Gel

Gentlemen stay hydrated! It's easier now with Clinique's Hydrating Water Gel.

Byredo Mojave Ghost

Inspired by the soulful Mojave Desert, this scent blends the essence of xeric wilderness with graceful notes of musky ambrette for men who signal calm confidence.

AJMAL Kuro Eau De Perfume

Infused with patchouli, bergamot, and lavender, this unique fragrance blends floral freshness with an earthy amber base.

Murshmallow Coconut Milk & Vanilla Body Polish

Pamper your skin with this coconut milk and vanilla body polish!

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wash

Get rid of excess oil and sebum buildup with this clarifying tea tree face wash, because let's be real, nobody wants clogged pores.

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Homme Le Parfum

Deep, intense, with an aura of mystery, if that sounds like you, you would love Acqua Di Giò, which opens with a fresh aquatic accord and bergamot.

Newby London Trio Gift Set by Matthew Williamson

Featuring three exquisite tea blends: Midnight Rose, Earl Grey Oasis, and Desert Chai, this set is perfect for someone who's into finer things in life.

Yardley London Gentleman Timeless Gift Collection

These quintessential scents blend English finesse with quiet luxury

Gulori Sanjeevita Therapeutic Pain Relief Oil

Gym bros, watch out! This revitalizing pain-relief oil alleviates muscle tension and pain.

Sebastian Professional No Breaker Bonding Shampoo

This nourishing formula repairs and restores hair from within because luscious locks are truly gentlemanly!

Novology Sebosys Control Scalp Serum

This one helps you get rid of scalp buildup and clears excess oil, giving way for healthy hair growth!

Wow Skin Science Scalp Reboot Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Think cleanser, but in scalp terms, apply pre-wash to detoxify!

Chopard Leather Malaki Eau De Parfum

The fragrance features contrasts of warm, earthy amber and citrus absolute, capturing the essence of nature's raw force.

Nat Habit Beetroot Squalane Vit-E Lip Butter

Infused with ingredients like Desi Ghee, Beetroot, and Honey, this velvety lip butter soothes cracked lips and also doubles as a UV lip screen.

Swiss Beauty Vitamin C Skin Illuminating Serum

This vitamin C-infused serum brings out your skin's natural radiance. It's non-greasy and easy to use!

Fixderma Dewrav Moisturizing Cream

If he has dry skin, gift this as it repairs the skin's moisture barrier and provides long-lasting hydration.

Aveda Men Pure-Formance Grooming Clay

Style hair or lend them some texture with this grooming clay.

Traya Healthy Gut Combo

Wellness starts from within; a healthy gut is self-care done right.

FCL Radiant Skin Kit

Pigmentation, ageing, and acne show no mercy regardless of gender. The radiant skin kit protects from sun damage and prevents dullness.

ITC Dermafique Aqua Cloud Shower Mousse

Gentle on skin and truly hydrating, try this for a dewy glow boost!

Evocus Hydration IV

Curated with clean ingredients, this ultra-hydrating drink is perfect for post-workout hydration boost.