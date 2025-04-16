Skirts For The Summer: Celebs Rock The Look
Balloon, mini, maxi or pencil - choose a skirt that suits you. Our guide has the coolest looks to swirl and slay in.
Balloon, mini, maxi or pencil - choose a skirt that suits you. Our guide has the coolest looks to swirl and slay in.
Taylor Swift looks great in this a flattering shape that fits at the waist and gradually flares out.
This one on Hailey Bieber features folds or pleats, adding texture and movement to the silhouette.
Sabrina Carpenter's short skirt is definitely playful and we're earmarking it.
Kylie Jenner is vacation-hot in this short, voluminous style that cinches at the waist and has a rounded, puffed-out silhouette, much like a balloon.
A timeless piece made from thick, textured wool fabric, often woven with subtle patterns like herringbone or checks a la Ananya Panday
Office dressing, Anne Hathaway style! A slim-fitting, straight-cut skirt that hugs the body, perfect for a professional look.
A classic, casual skirt made from denim fabric, offering a laid-back vibe and Diana Penty's owning it
A long, floor-length skirt, great for a more relaxed or bohemian style.