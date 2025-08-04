7 Times Celebs Killed It With A Slicked Back Ponytail

Some days, your hair is your biggest confidence booster. Swipe for the only boss girl inspiration you need!

Photo Credit : Instagram/@kendalljenner

Sonam Kapoor

Our very own Aisha looked stunning during Wimbledon season and served the perfect old money hair.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@sonamkapoor

Zendaya

This Gen Z favourite superstar looked immaculate in a middle-parted slick ponytail.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@zendaya

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood's baddie ate with this ponytail, and it shows!

Photo Credit : Instagram/@deepikapaducone

Hailey Beiber

Nothing better than a clean and pristine tied-back ponytail.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@haileybeiber

Janhvi Kapoor

Voluminous, yet neat. This one's a must-try!

Photo Credit : Instagram/@Janhvikapoor

Gigi Hadid

Gigi never misses when it comes to serving slicked backs, be it a bun or a ponytail.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@gigihadid

Blake Lively

Spotted: Serena Van Der Woodsen rocking her signature ponytail and a Gossip Girl-approved outfit.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@blakelively