7 Times Celebs Killed It With A Slicked Back Ponytail
Some days, your hair is your biggest confidence booster. Swipe for the only boss girl inspiration you need!
Photo Credit : Instagram/@kendalljenner
Some days, your hair is your biggest confidence booster. Swipe for the only boss girl inspiration you need!
Our very own Aisha looked stunning during Wimbledon season and served the perfect old money hair.
This Gen Z favourite superstar looked immaculate in a middle-parted slick ponytail.
Bollywood's baddie ate with this ponytail, and it shows!
Nothing better than a clean and pristine tied-back ponytail.
Voluminous, yet neat. This one's a must-try!
Gigi never misses when it comes to serving slicked backs, be it a bun or a ponytail.
Spotted: Serena Van Der Woodsen rocking her signature ponytail and a Gossip Girl-approved outfit.