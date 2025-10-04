Master Smokey Eye Makeup Like Deepika Padukone
Want to recreate Deepika Padukone’s stunning smokey eyes? Swipe through for easy steps and pro tips to achieve natural, dramatic, and signature looks at home.
Want to recreate Deepika Padukone’s stunning smokey eyes? Swipe through for easy steps and pro tips to achieve natural, dramatic, and signature looks at home.
Smokey eyes blend rich, dark colours for a soft, smouldering effect. The technique can be natural or dramatic, depending on the shades and blending you choose.
Opt for lighter brown and taupe shades for a softer, wearable smokey eye. These looks suit day events and are ideal for a subtle, polished finish.
Turn up the drama with charcoal, black, or deep burgundy for an intense smokey eye. Perfect for night-outs or special occasions when you want all eyes on you.
Start by prepping the eyelid and layering colours from light to dark, blending outward. Finish with eyeliner and mascara for a seamless, sultry effect.
Clean brushes, a reliable eyeshadow palette, and a good primer are essential for the perfect smokey eye. Don’t forget a smudge-proof eyeliner and volumising mascara for added impact.
Deepika’s eyes often feature rich browns and blacks, perfectly blended with bold lashes. Her makeup always looks effortless, elegant, and red carpet-ready.
Choose similar colours and focus on gradual blending to avoid harsh lines. Add dramatic lashes and a nude lip to mirror her flawless finish.
Touch up your smokey eye with a little concealer under the eye and setting spray. This keeps your makeup looking clean, fresh, and crease-free.
Now you have the skills for any smokey eye look, from natural glam to deep drama. Enjoy creating the eye-catching results that define Deepika Padukone’s iconic style.