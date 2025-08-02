Socks Are Having Quite A Deserving Moment In Fashion

Socks are no longer meant to be hidden in between the layers of your loafers and trousers. Buy those bright, printed ones 'cus you only live once!

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Aug 02, 2025, 11:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@happysocks )

The $1340 Socks

Rihanna wore these Gucci socks to Coachella in 2017. They were studded with crystals which took me back to when Michael Jackson wore Swarovski's crystal-embellished socks.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@badgalriri )

Print, Print, And Print

Paloma Faith dawns lip-printed, calf-high socks paired with a printed dress AND a printed bag. Chaotic yet fun if you ask me. Plus, the socks are worn along with bright red heels!

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

The Stepping-Out-Essentials

Stepping out in slides or Crocs without socks these days? A crime, if you ask me.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Literally Highlighted

It feels like the socks were decided before the rest of the outfit was put together, because they are the main character.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Princess Diana Never Disappoints

Why wouldn't the royalty wearing socks, along with athleisure of course, be a big deal? Every element of this look probably had a trickle-down moment.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Fishnet Socks

Fishnets are no more reserved for just stockings. Style these fishnet socks with the skirt (or shorts) of your choice and watch them elevate the look.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Match It

Going for a monochrome ensemble? Socks are happy to help.

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Bottom Line, They Are Everywhere

Because how did they make it to the MET Gala as well!

Photo Credit : ( Getty images )