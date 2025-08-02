Socks Are Having Quite A Deserving Moment In Fashion
Socks are no longer meant to be hidden in between the layers of your loafers and trousers. Buy those bright, printed ones 'cus you only live once!
Rihanna wore these Gucci socks to Coachella in 2017. They were studded with crystals which took me back to when Michael Jackson wore Swarovski's crystal-embellished socks.
Paloma Faith dawns lip-printed, calf-high socks paired with a printed dress AND a printed bag. Chaotic yet fun if you ask me. Plus, the socks are worn along with bright red heels!
Stepping out in slides or Crocs without socks these days? A crime, if you ask me.
It feels like the socks were decided before the rest of the outfit was put together, because they are the main character.
Why wouldn't the royalty wearing socks, along with athleisure of course, be a big deal? Every element of this look probably had a trickle-down moment.
Fishnets are no more reserved for just stockings. Style these fishnet socks with the skirt (or shorts) of your choice and watch them elevate the look.
Going for a monochrome ensemble? Socks are happy to help.
Because how did they make it to the MET Gala as well!