Solid Perfumes Are Trending—These Are The Best Ones To Try Now
These cute little scent sticks are your next obsession. Easy to toss in your bag, perfect for on-the-go touch ups, and I promise you won't regret the upgrade
Float through the day in a soft vanilla rose haze. Made with natural butters oils and waxes for a scent that’s short, sweet and totally worth it
Tulip and bold amber make for a floral-spice paradise in this buttery textured deo that melts into your skin
Transport yourself to a candy wonderland with zesty citrus and rich vanilla in a vintage inspired tin
A refreshing blend of Rose Absolute, Saffron, Marigold, Maulshree, and Beeswax for a long-lasting, uplifting scent
A game-changing organic deodorant that combines purifying clays, nourishing plant oils, and delightful scents to keep you fresh all day
Stay fresh all day with a deodorant that blends natural, skin-loving scents and keeps odours in check
Indulge in luxury with a perfume made from rare roses that will lift your mood and captivate your senses