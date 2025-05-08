Solid Perfumes Are Trending—These Are The Best Ones To Try Now

These cute little scent sticks are your next obsession. Easy to toss in your bag, perfect for on-the-go touch ups, and I promise you won't regret the upgrade

Chanel Sequeira
May 08, 2025, 11:29 AM

The Bare Bar Rose Vanilla

Float through the day in a soft vanilla rose haze. Made with natural butters oils and waxes for a scent that’s short, sweet and totally worth it

The Joon Shop Solid 2 Floral Spicy

Tulip and bold amber make for a floral-spice paradise in this buttery textured deo that melts into your skin

Blur Smells Like A Candy Store

Transport yourself to a candy wonderland with zesty citrus and rich vanilla in a vintage inspired tin

Forest Essentials Sunehre Din

A refreshing blend of Rose Absolute, Saffron, Marigold, Maulshree, and Beeswax for a long-lasting, uplifting scent

Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange and Geranium Deodorant Stick

A game-changing organic deodorant that combines purifying clays, nourishing plant oils, and delightful scents to keep you fresh all day

BARE Necessities Round The Clock

Stay fresh all day with a deodorant that blends natural, skin-loving scents and keeps odours in check

L'OCCITANE Roses Et Reines

Indulge in luxury with a perfume made from rare roses that will lift your mood and captivate your senses