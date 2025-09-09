Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Redefining The Epitome Of Style
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has never played it safe with fashion. From Dior to Rahul Mishra, here are the moments that prove she truly sets the style bar.
Mishra’s golden couture found its perfect canvas in Kapoor Ahuja. A look that shines without shouting, it’s fashion that lingers in memory.
White may be the simplest shade, but in her hands, it turns into a statement of power and timelessness.
Dior knew what it was doing when it named Kapoor Ahuja an ambassador. Wearing couture is one thing, but she has the rare gift of making it her own.
The feathered jacket? I could never pull off something that risky in a million years. But she has a knack for making the daring look inevitable.
Leave it to Kapoor Ahuja to honour the legacy of a timeless designer. She carries his work with a style that feels like the perfect tribute.
Who knew a casual look could hold its own against couture? Trust her to prove it, and yes, she absolutely nailed the assignment.
She isn’t just travelling the world, she’s styling it. Every international appearance cements why Sonam is fashion’s true global citizen.
Trends come and go, but Kapoor Ahuja's impact feels permanent. Her fashion story is less about moments and more about a legacy in the making.