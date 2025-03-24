Sonam Kapoor's Cool Blazers Will Redefine Your Office Dressing
The androgynous-meets-feminine pieces are her staple. They're also just what your work week needs.
She owns this grey skirt suit teamed with a corset. We love the bright pop from her LV bag
In this Dior jacket with trousers from the Spring-Summer 2025 campaign
Giving it a playful twist with bows
Playful silhouette from this three-piece by Dubai-based clothing label, Maryam Omaira
She wore this oversized blazer with gold buttons to New York Fashion Week 2024
Jacket and skirt set by Phoebe Philo
Quiet Luxury in her purple Dior blazer and skirt
In a custom Ralph And Russo couture tuxedo
"Forget glass slippers, this princess wears boots👢," she shared with this one.
Sonam gave everyone a tip on how to wear neutral fits in this all-black look
