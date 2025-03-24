Sonam Kapoor's Cool Blazers Will Redefine Your Office Dressing

The androgynous-meets-feminine pieces are her staple. They're also just what your work week needs.

Ismat Tahseen
Mar 24, 2025, 09:00 AM
Boss Babe

She owns this grey skirt suit teamed with a corset. We love the bright pop from her LV bag

Asymmetric

In this Dior jacket with trousers from the Spring-Summer 2025 campaign

Cropped Look

Giving it a playful twist with bows

Wavy And Cool

Playful silhouette from this three-piece by Dubai-based clothing label, Maryam Omaira

Vintage Style

She wore this oversized blazer with gold buttons to New York Fashion Week 2024

Sharp Tailoring

Jacket and skirt set by Phoebe Philo

Elegant

Quiet Luxury in her purple Dior blazer and skirt

Sweeping Statement

In a custom Ralph And Russo couture tuxedo

Desi Print

"Forget glass slippers, this princess wears boots👢," she shared with this one.

High-Necked

Sonam gave everyone a tip on how to wear neutral fits in this all-black look

