Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Jewellery Moments
From kundan to emeralds and diamonds, the Bollywood actress has awed us many times with her precious baubles.
Kundan jewellery with a white drape — a perfect blend of tradition and elegance
This intricate necklace perfectly elevates and brings out the colour and details of the attire
A contrasting match of green emeralds with terracotta orange, a style that only Sonam can pull off!
A perfect contrast again with traditional gold jewellery along with a butter yellow dress. Peek that ear cuff!!
Heavy jhumkas and a bangle stack can never go wrong
The earring chains and the hair jewellery give a lovely final touch to her outfit
Sonam getting on the cross-pendant trend and nailing it perfectly!
The bigger the diamond, the better. The yellow diamond steals the spotlight here
Layered necklaces over a plain grey coat dress - edgy, chic and stylish as ever!
