Sonam Kapoor's Iconic Jewellery Moments

From kundan to emeralds and diamonds, the Bollywood actress has awed us many times with her precious baubles.

Anamm Inamdar
Mar 17, 2025, 12:06 PM

Regal Kundan Elegance

Kundan jewellery with a white drape — a perfect blend of tradition and elegance

Ladakhi Heritage

This intricate necklace perfectly elevates and brings out the colour and details of the attire

Emerald And Terracotta Harmony

A contrasting match of green emeralds with terracotta orange, a style that only Sonam can pull off!

Radiant Statement Jewellery

A perfect contrast again with traditional gold jewellery along with a butter yellow dress. Peek that ear cuff!!

Ethnic Charm

Heavy jhumkas and a bangle stack can never go wrong

Bold Red And Gold Statement

The earring chains and the hair jewellery give a lovely final touch to her outfit

Green Goddess Moment

Sonam getting on the cross-pendant trend and nailing it perfectly!

Golden Radiance

The bigger the diamond, the better. The yellow diamond steals the spotlight here

Bold Necklace Moment

Layered necklaces over a plain grey coat dress - edgy, chic and stylish as ever!