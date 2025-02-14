Sparkle On: Bling Goes Wild On Jewellery, Watches And Sunglasses

From striking jewellery to super cool watches and sunglasses, these precious curated gifts will definitely impress your loved one this Valentine's Day.

Anamm Inamdar
Feb 14, 2025, 12:42 PM

Heart-Shaped CZ Danglers, Anayah Jewellery

Perfect for a Galentine's night with the girls!

Rumeli Double Motif Ring, Aulerth

Why choose between different stones when you can have both!

Heart You Statement Ring, Kate Spade

A ring so good that it speaks for itself!

Bow Brooch, Eurumme

The perfect gift for all the crochet girlies out there!

Eternity Band, Swarovski

The one band for your forever one.

Everett Watch, Fossil

The perfect time to gift time.

Chevron Classic Bangle for Men by JJ Valaya , Aulerth

Neat and minimalistic, perfect for your man.

Timeless Warrior Sunglasses, Coco Leni

Because who wouldn't love a cool vibe?

Unisex Fingerprint Couple Band, SIMSUM Fine Jewellery

Love being in sync? Then this is for you

Textured Name Necklace, Misho

What a fun way to introduce your partner to the world!

Gold-Plated Textured Rose Brooch, Tribe Amrapali

The only rose you need to give your loved one this Valentine's Day

Collins Diamond Pendant, Dishis Jewells

Shine on with this pretty heart

Eclipse Sunglasses, Opium Eyewear

Feel the love through these rose-tinted glasses!

Heart To Get Enchanted Statement Ring, Kumari Jewels

Make the best first impression with this statement ring

Zoori Ethan Earrings, Hazoorilal Legacy

The perfect mini hoops for the perfect you.

Pearl Drop Earrings, Giva (available on Myntra)

A pearl jewel can never go wrong!

Duet Princess Necklace, Irasva

Diamonds are a girls best friend after all!