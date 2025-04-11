Grab These SPF Lip Balms For The Summer
Don't forget, your lips need sun protection, too. Like your skin, they can get dry and cracked, so keep them soft and protected all summer with a good SPF lip balm
This SPF 15 lip balm is cute, travel-friendly and a must-have for your bag
With SPF 20 and both UVA and UVB protection, this lip balm leaves your lips hydrated and protected
Perfect for all dry lip girlies, this all-day moisturising lip mask will keep your lips smooth and nourished
Strawberry season might be over, but this Vitamin C+E SPF 50 Strawberry Crush lip balm will never go out of style
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and SPsay hello to hydrated and plump lips
Your lips will thank you! SPF 30, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and bisabolol. Hydrate, repair, and protect yourself from UV damage
This SPF 30 lip balm plumps, hydrates and protects your lips with a delicious watermelon flavour