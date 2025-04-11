Grab These SPF Lip Balms For The Summer

Don't forget, your lips need sun protection, too. Like your skin, they can get dry and cracked, so keep them soft and protected all summer with a good SPF lip balm

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 11, 2025, 11:21 AM
Photo Credit : ( https://www.instagram.com/p/DHd_k0PoUQu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh;=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== )

Bobbi Brown Lip Balm

This SPF 15 lip balm is cute, travel-friendly and a must-have for your bag

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - Nourishing Lip Balm

With SPF 20 and both UVA and UVB protection, this lip balm leaves your lips hydrated and protected

DHC Beauty Lip Cream (Lip Balm)

Perfect for all dry lip girlies, this all-day moisturising lip mask will keep your lips smooth and nourished

Dot & Key Gloss Boss Brightening Lip Balm

Strawberry season might be over, but this Vitamin C+E SPF 50 Strawberry Crush lip balm will never go out of style

Minimalist Lip Balm

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and SPsay hello to hydrated and plump lips

Sebamed Lip Defense

Your lips will thank you! SPF 30, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and bisabolol. Hydrate, repair, and protect yourself from UV damage

Be Bodywise Lip Pigmentation Repair Balm

This SPF 30 lip balm plumps, hydrates and protects your lips with a delicious watermelon flavour