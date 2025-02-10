Spoil Your Man: The Best Skincare And Grooming Buys For February 14

Haven't shopped for V-Day yet? Swipe through to discover effective and affordable Valentine's Day gifts for your man.

Burberry's Mr. Burberry Set

Featuring the sophisticated Mr. Burberry scent in both, 100ml and 50ml sizes, this is the perfect sensory experience, for home and travel.

Forest Essentials Gentlemen's Gift Box

Infused with Mysore sandalwood and orange peel essential oils, this gift box includes a face wash, shaving cream, after shave spray, facial moisturiser with SPF 30, and a shaving brush for the ultimate skincare routine.

Briillare Coffee Connection Gift Set

The perfect gift for those who love to treat themselves to relaxation and coffee on a daily basis!

Creative Conceptions Oral Fun

This playful game, filled with naughty categories and saucy trivia, is just going to make your Valentine's night.

Aveda Pure-Formance Firm Hold Gel

Go for this lightweight styling gel that provides maximum hold, definition, UVA protection, and shine.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

This lightweight, fuss-free, super effective moisturiser is the best for that man in your life, who doesn't pay much attention to his skin.

Sulwhasoo Signature Radiance Routine Combo

The super-luxurious skincare set will provide your better half with an entire routine to soothe and refresh stressed skin.

Philip's OneBlade Shaver

This tool provides the fastest, most effortless shave with precision, perfect to streamline his grooming routine.

Leezu’s The Lover's Bundle

The most luxurious stroker and massager, paired with the Love Jelly lube for limitless exploration.

Minimalist HOCL Skin Relief Spray

This one’s for the gym rat- it’s going to make sure there’s no bacteria left over on his skin, and it also fights body odour.

The Man Company All About Him Set

A refreshing kit that includes a perfume, charcoal face wash and scrub, moisturising cream and body wash!