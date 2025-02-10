Spoil Your Man: The Best Skincare And Grooming Buys For February 14
Haven't shopped for V-Day yet? Swipe through to discover effective and affordable Valentine's Day gifts for your man.
Featuring the sophisticated Mr. Burberry scent in both, 100ml and 50ml sizes, this is the perfect sensory experience, for home and travel.
Infused with Mysore sandalwood and orange peel essential oils, this gift box includes a face wash, shaving cream, after shave spray, facial moisturiser with SPF 30, and a shaving brush for the ultimate skincare routine.
The perfect gift for those who love to treat themselves to relaxation and coffee on a daily basis!
This playful game, filled with naughty categories and saucy trivia, is just going to make your Valentine's night.
Go for this lightweight styling gel that provides maximum hold, definition, UVA protection, and shine.
This lightweight, fuss-free, super effective moisturiser is the best for that man in your life, who doesn't pay much attention to his skin.
The super-luxurious skincare set will provide your better half with an entire routine to soothe and refresh stressed skin.
This tool provides the fastest, most effortless shave with precision, perfect to streamline his grooming routine.
The most luxurious stroker and massager, paired with the Love Jelly lube for limitless exploration.
This one’s for the gym rat- it’s going to make sure there’s no bacteria left over on his skin, and it also fights body odour.
A refreshing kit that includes a perfume, charcoal face wash and scrub, moisturising cream and body wash!
