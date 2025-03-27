Spring’s Hottest Makeup Looks—Straight From Your Favourite Celebs

From everything pink to glossy nude lips, these trends will have you glowing all season

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 27, 2025, 12:59 PM

Simone Ashley's Rosy Blush

Paired with the perfect winged eyeliner, this dusky rose toned blush is beyond gorgeous

Lucy Hale's Nude Lips

Overlined with a beige-brown tone, filled in with your perfect MLBB shade and a layer of gloss. Now, that's how it's done

Jenna Ortega's Sculpted Look

Contouring to the Gods because this spring is all about being snatched

Zoë Kravitz's Glowy Pink Highlighter

A rosy brown lip colour along with rosy cheekbones, because you can never have too much pink, right?

Hailey Bieber's Natural Mascara

We're not doing a hundred coats of mascara anymore. Just a natural lift and you're golden

Ariana Grande's Minimal Base

Just a good, creamy concealer to even out your skin is all you need; less is more this season

Shay Mitchell's Burgundy Lips

If you're not one for rosy tones, like Shay, go in with a bold burgundy tone to accentuate your pout