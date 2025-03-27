Spring’s Hottest Makeup Looks—Straight From Your Favourite Celebs
From everything pink to glossy nude lips, these trends will have you glowing all season
Paired with the perfect winged eyeliner, this dusky rose toned blush is beyond gorgeous
Overlined with a beige-brown tone, filled in with your perfect MLBB shade and a layer of gloss. Now, that's how it's done
Contouring to the Gods because this spring is all about being snatched
A rosy brown lip colour along with rosy cheekbones, because you can never have too much pink, right?
We're not doing a hundred coats of mascara anymore. Just a natural lift and you're golden
Just a good, creamy concealer to even out your skin is all you need; less is more this season
If you're not one for rosy tones, like Shay, go in with a bold burgundy tone to accentuate your pout
