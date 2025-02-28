Spritzing Sunshine: Juicy, Fruity Scents For Sunny Days
Get ready to soak up the sun, smelling irresistible! These fruity, feel-good fragrances are packed with summer energy, and we're here for it.
Delivers a confidence boosting fragrance that’s as irresistible as it is uplifting!
A bold, sensual fragrance, with the perfect balance of delicate notes. And that signature chic pink bottle is another story.
A cult favourite—fruity, floral notes of passion fruit, peony, and vanilla orchid await.
One for the boys! The ultimate bold, sensual fragrance for the man who craves sophistication, but also that fruity lightness.
This scent is just what its name says it is- pure euphoria. Guaranteed to make you feel effortlessly captivating!
An evergreen classic. A floral blend for sensual, fruity elegance!
This one's the ultimate scent for the modern, adventurous woman who embodies that effortlessly cool vibe. Think NYC chic.
