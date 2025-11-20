SS Rajamouli Specials: 7 Telugu Films To Watch Before Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi

A curated line-up of gripping Telugu films, packed with mythology, emotion, and grand storytelling, to get you in the perfect mood before Varanasi.

Ridhi Goel
Nov 20, 2025, 04:42 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Baahubali: The Beginning

It blends grandeur and unforgettable visuals. With its sweeping action and powerful storytelling, it’s the perfect introduction to his world-building genius.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The saga reaches its peak here — bigger battles, deeper emotions, and the iconic “Why Kattappa killed Baahubali” reveal.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Magadheera

This reincarnation drama mixes action and scale with trademark flair. It's emotional, and packed with sequences that still hold up as some of Telugu cinema’s most unforgettable.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Mahanati

Rajamouli didn’t direct it, but his admiration for classic storytelling fits right in here. This stunning biopic of Savitri blends grace and old-school charm.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Pushpa: The Rise

A gritty, swagger-filled rise-to-power story that Rajamouli fans will love—raw attitude and a world built with the kind of intensity that keeps you hooked.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Vedam

A beautifully woven multi-narrative drama that moves between five lives, showing how ordinary people can meet extraordinary moments — subtle and deeply human.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Karthikeya

A sharp, intriguing mystery rooted in mythology, perfect for anyone who enjoys Rajamouli’s love for suspenseful storytelling and temple-wrapped secrets.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )