Start Your Day Like Lori Harvey — Her Skincare Routine Explained

Want to glow like Lori Harvey? Here’s her simple morning skincare routine, a fresh, fuss-free ritual that fits perfectly into any basic skincare routine.

Shreya Srisrimal
Nov 24, 2025, 12:41 PM
Detox Boost: Celery Juice & Vitamin C Shot

She begins with celery juice and a vitamin C shot for instant hydration and brightness. A clean inside-out boost before any morning skincare routine steps.

Step 1: Gentle Goji Berry Cleanser

Lori prefers a mild, antioxidant-rich cleanser. It removes impurities without stripping moisture, an essential start to any basic skincare routine.

Freshen Up With Cold Water Rinse

A cold splash tightens, depuffs, and wakes up the skin. A quick trick that keeps her glow looking fresh from the moment she wakes.

Living With Rosacea: Simple & Effective Care

She keeps things minimal to avoid flare-ups, no harsh exfoliants, no strong actives. A great reminder to tailor your morning skincare routine to your skin needs.

Step 2: Brightening White Tea Toner

White tea helps soothe, refine, and prep the skin. This step enhances absorption and keeps the skin balanced through the day.

Step 3: Powerful Vitamin C Serum

Her go-to for radiance and even tone. Vitamin C is a cornerstone for anyone learning how to structure a morning skincare routine.

Step 4: Peptide-Infused Eye Cream

Peptides boost firmness and smooth the under-eye area. Perfect for days when you want brighter, more awake-looking eyes.

Step 5: Hydrating Cinnamon Moisturiser

A lightweight but nourishing formula locks in moisture and preps the skin beautifully for makeup or a no-makeup glow.

Protect & Glow: The Essential SPF Finish

No morning skincare routine is complete without SPF. Lori seals it all with sunscreen to maintain long-term radiance.

