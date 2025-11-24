Start Your Day Like Lori Harvey — Her Skincare Routine Explained
Want to glow like Lori Harvey? Here’s her simple morning skincare routine, a fresh, fuss-free ritual that fits perfectly into any basic skincare routine.
She begins with celery juice and a vitamin C shot for instant hydration and brightness. A clean inside-out boost before any morning skincare routine steps.
Lori prefers a mild, antioxidant-rich cleanser. It removes impurities without stripping moisture, an essential start to any basic skincare routine.
A cold splash tightens, depuffs, and wakes up the skin. A quick trick that keeps her glow looking fresh from the moment she wakes.
She keeps things minimal to avoid flare-ups, no harsh exfoliants, no strong actives. A great reminder to tailor your morning skincare routine to your skin needs.
White tea helps soothe, refine, and prep the skin. This step enhances absorption and keeps the skin balanced through the day.
Her go-to for radiance and even tone. Vitamin C is a cornerstone for anyone learning how to structure a morning skincare routine.
Peptides boost firmness and smooth the under-eye area. Perfect for days when you want brighter, more awake-looking eyes.
A lightweight but nourishing formula locks in moisture and preps the skin beautifully for makeup or a no-makeup glow.
No morning skincare routine is complete without SPF. Lori seals it all with sunscreen to maintain long-term radiance.