Statement Traditional Pieces To Amp Up Your Festive Looks!

Whether it's a subtle bugadi or statement braid jewellery, adding these pieces to your wardrobe would make your outfit stand out.

Sneh Lad
Sep 02, 2025, 02:44 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @amamajewels )

Parandi

The eye-catching Parandi elevates every look with its variety of colours.

Photo Credit : ( Shop Ziddi )

Bindi As Menhendi

Complete your look by adding eye-catching bindis as mehendi designs.

Photo Credit : ( Amama )

Ear Cuffs Steal The Show

An evergreen trend, wear a dainty earcuff and make a statement.

Photo Credit : ( Amama )

Nail Rings

A great conversation starter indeed. Style them with festive fits to spruce up the spice.

Photo Credit : ( Amama )

A Bun Hair Stick

If you like to keep your hair off your face, add this bun hair stick to your look. Thank us later.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @anki_bunki_aditi )

The Evergreen Bugadi

Subtle yet equally provocative. The bugadi is an underdog and warrants a place in your jewellery stash.

Photo Credit : ( Nicobar )