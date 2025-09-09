Steal These Iconic Celebrity Beach Dress Styles For Your Next Vacation

Turn the tide on your vacation wardrobe with beachy dress vibes straight from these stars.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 09, 2025, 12:47 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

Blake Lively's Breezy Beach Elegance

Lively stuns in a flowing dress that perfectly blends effortless glamour with an angelic charm.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Disha Patani's Take On Beachside Glam

She sizzles in a vibrant beach dress that captures the perfect mix of tropical energy and stylish flair.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dishapatani )

Hailey Bieber's Off-Duty Beach Luxe

Our Rhode owner redefines beachwear with a sleek, understated dress that’s equal parts chill and chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

PC’s Luxe Escape in Flowing Beachwear

PeeCee shines in effortlessly elegant beachwear, blending glamour with laid-back vacation vibes.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Kylie Jenner’s Fashion Moment By The Sea

King Kylie’s beach dress and wine glass in hand, serving seaside sass and sunset vibes all at once.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Ananya Panday’s Gen-Z Beach Mood

She brings fun and hope to the beach with her simple white dress that’s pure Gen-Z sunshine.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ananyapanday )

Gigi Hadid’s Crochet Queen Vibe

Hadid owns the beach in a chic crochet dress that blends boho cool with effortless glamour.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

Kendall Jenner’s Cut-Out Drama

She commands the shore in a daring cut-out dress that redefines beachside sophistication with edge.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )