Step Into Regencycore Glam With Aditi Rao Hydari!
With her signature poise, Aditi reimagines old-world charm through a modern lens. Let us show you how to channel the same energy.
Soft volume, strong impact. These sleeves turn every silhouette into a statement.
Think freshly lit skin with just the right amount of drama.
Smoky, smudged, and full of intent. It’s the kind of gaze that holds a room effortlessly.
Think curls that move with you! Perfect for when you want polish without trying too hard.
This look channels heritage without slipping into costume. It’s a nod to the show’s allure — and a mood everyone connects with.
Minimal effort, maximum payoff. Think smart hacks to keep you looking fresh through the chaos.
Aditi's go-to hairstyles frame the face while keeping the drama subtle but sure.
The clothes set the mood, and the beauty ties it all together for a look that feels fully realised.
The actor is proof that everyday dressing can instantly feel cinematic with the right details. After all, being regal isn’t just a mood — it’s a method.