Step Into Regencycore Glam With Aditi Rao Hydari!

With her signature poise, Aditi reimagines old-world charm through a modern lens. Let us show you how to channel the same energy.

Team ELLE
Nov 19, 2025, 03:31 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aditiraohydari )

Puffy Sleeves That Define Romance

Soft volume, strong impact. These sleeves turn every silhouette into a statement.

Get That Rosy Wedding-Ready Glow

Think freshly lit skin with just the right amount of drama.

Kohl-Rimmed Eyes That Mesmerise

Smoky, smudged, and full of intent. It’s the kind of gaze that holds a room effortlessly.

Soft Curls For Ultimate Romantic Elegance

Think curls that move with you! Perfect for when you want polish without trying too hard.

Inspired by Heeramandi, Loved by All

This look channels heritage without slipping into costume. It’s a nod to the show’s allure — and a mood everyone connects with.

Wedding Season Beauty Hacks

Minimal effort, maximum payoff. Think smart hacks to keep you looking fresh through the chaos.

Hairstyles That Perfectly Match Regencycore Vibes

Aditi's go-to hairstyles frame the face while keeping the drama subtle but sure.

Fusion of Fashion & Beauty

The clothes set the mood, and the beauty ties it all together for a look that feels fully realised.

Ready to Regal Up? Get Aditi’s Look Now!

The actor is proof that everyday dressing can instantly feel cinematic with the right details. After all, being regal isn’t just a mood — it’s a method.

