Stiletto Nails That We're SO Head Over Heels For

Time for squares and ovals to move over! Here's your sign to get these statement-making stiletto nails.

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 03, 2025, 04:32 PM

Dark Florals

Get the best of both worlds with these black French tips and florals

Cowboy Era

You can never go wrong with the spunky 90's cow print

Neon Lights

Is there anything more fun that neon in the summer?

Milky White

Simple but classy, this stiletto twist on the classic French tips will have you feeling yourself

Elevated Polka

A colourful and far more aesthetic take on polka dots

Cupid Hearts

For all my pink girlies, this pretty set is going to leave you lovestruck

Aqua Blue

Nails that make you want to take a dip in the pool? It's always a yes from me