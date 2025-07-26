Still Gifting Flowers? Gift These Floral Fragrances Instead
A scent can outlast a bouquet and evoke a memory that lingers. Choose your next gift from our curated list of irresistible floral fragrances!
A scent can outlast a bouquet and evoke a memory that lingers. Choose your next gift from our curated list of irresistible floral fragrances!
This fragrance features patchouli and vetiver that exude warmth, while rose and jasmine add a touch of serenity to the fragrance!
With a romantic rose and peony heart, Her London Dream brings to life the beauty and freedom of hazy days in London.
All of Me reinvents floral perfume by fusing precious rose centifolia with bold geranium bourbon.
Bella Hadid's Orebella Window2Soul features a rose and jasmine bouquet with accents of fresh lemon, making it every bit as iconic as her.
This number features heart notes of freesia, may rose, jasmine, and osmanthus infused with sweet vanilla and strawberry!
As the name suggests, this scent is the closest you can come to spending springtime in a park this monsoon.
Creamy and vibrant sandalwood meets an augmented rose to create Lancôme Idôle Power, that empowers and delights!
Floral with a hint of vanilla and woody ozonic accord. This subtle yet significant scent is perfect for the evenings!
Queen peony blooms in a garden of electric florals. Saturated fuchsia rose creates a luminous and lush bouquet. This scent is for the untamed and intense!
This fragrance opens with a fruity blackcurrant; at the heart of the fragrance is a blue rose accord. Ambrette seed and musk at the base promise a warm finish.
Alien Goddess featuring Italian bergamot essence and bourbon vanilla is evocative, compelling and seductive!
Kylie's Cosmic is a magnetic blend of star jasmine and blood orange laced with warm cedarwood and vanilla musk accord.
This addictive scent features a hypnotic play on contrasts between floral and gourmand, leaving a sensual fragrance trail in its wake!
Featuring Italian bergamot, almond oil, ylang ylang, and vanilla, this scent is soothing and memorable!
With white raspberry notes, a soft floral heart of daisy, and a delicate musky base, this fragrance feels like a walk through a blooming garden!
With Rose, the “queen of flowers" at its heart, this fragrance is sure to make you feel like royalty!
As the fragrance settles in, jasmine gives way to a complex aroma, blending sweet notes of pear accord with enveloping tones of creamy sandalwood!
Inspired by Paris, the city of intense love, the soul of the fragrance is pure indulgence that embodies desire and seduces the senses!
Fresh spring flowers like Lilly of the Valley complement a heart of delicate rosebuds, and together blossom to make your everyday special!