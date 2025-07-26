Still Gifting Flowers? Gift These Floral Fragrances Instead

A scent can outlast a bouquet and evoke a memory that lingers. Choose your next gift from our curated list of irresistible floral fragrances!

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 26, 2025, 12:07 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@bellahadid )

Givenchy L'Interdit Eau De Parfum

This fragrance features patchouli and vetiver that exude warmth, while rose and jasmine add a touch of serenity to the fragrance!

Burberry Her London Dream Eau De Parfum

With a romantic rose and peony heart, Her London Dream brings to life the beauty and freedom of hazy days in London.

Narciso Rodriguez All Of Me

All of Me reinvents floral perfume by fusing precious rose centifolia with bold geranium bourbon.

Orebella Window2Soul Parfum

Bella Hadid's Orebella Window2Soul features a rose and jasmine bouquet with accents of fresh lemon, making it every bit as iconic as her.

Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum

This number features heart notes of freesia, may rose, jasmine, and osmanthus infused with sweet vanilla and strawberry!

Maison Margiela Replica Springtime In A Park Eau De Toilette

As the name suggests, this scent is the closest you can come to spending springtime in a park this monsoon.

Lancôme Idôle Power

Creamy and vibrant sandalwood meets an augmented rose to create Lancôme Idôle Power, that empowers and delights!

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau de Parfum

Floral with a hint of vanilla and woody ozonic accord. This subtle yet significant scent is perfect for the evenings!

Victoria's Secret Bombshell Passion EDP

Queen peony blooms in a garden of electric florals. Saturated fuchsia rose creates a luminous and lush bouquet. This scent is for the untamed and intense!

Tiffany & Co Rose Gold Eau De Parfum

This fragrance opens with a fruity blackcurrant; at the heart of the fragrance is a blue rose accord. Ambrette seed and musk at the base promise a warm finish.

Mugler Alien Goddess Eau De Parfum

Alien Goddess featuring Italian bergamot essence and bourbon vanilla is evocative, compelling and seductive!

Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Kylie Jenner EDP

Kylie's Cosmic is a magnetic blend of star jasmine and blood orange laced with warm cedarwood and vanilla musk accord.

Jimmy Choo Fever Eau De Parfum

This addictive scent features a hypnotic play on contrasts between floral and gourmand, leaving a sensual fragrance trail in its wake!

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush Eau De Parfum

Featuring Italian bergamot, almond oil, ylang ylang, and vanilla, this scent is soothing and memorable!

Marc Jacobs Fragrance Daisy Love Eau De Toilette

With white raspberry notes, a soft floral heart of daisy, and a delicate musky base, this fragrance feels like a walk through a blooming garden!

Kayali Fleur Majesty Rose Royale

With Rose, the “queen of flowers" at its heart, this fragrance is sure to make you feel like royalty!

Chloe Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense Eau De Parfum

As the fragrance settles in, jasmine gives way to a complex aroma, blending sweet notes of pear accord with enveloping tones of creamy sandalwood!

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Floral Eau De Parfum

Inspired by Paris, the city of intense love, the soul of the fragrance is pure indulgence that embodies desire and seduces the senses!

Bvlgari Rose Goldea Blossom Delight Eau De Parfum

Fresh spring flowers like Lilly of the Valley complement a heart of delicate rosebuds, and together blossom to make your everyday special!