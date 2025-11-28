Stop Choosing Lipstick Blindly! Find Your Perfect Shade Now

Tired of guessing which lipstick shade works for you? Here’s how to choose a colour that enhances your natural features and instantly pulls your whole look together

Shreya Srisrimal
Nov 28, 2025, 12:12 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bhumisatishpednekkar )

Your Perfect Lipstick Starts Here!

Before learning how to find the perfect lipstick shade, check your undertone. Warm, cool, or neutral undertones play a huge role in choosing flattering lipstick shades.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Lipstick Shades For Light Skin

For light skin, soft pinks, gentle corals, muted nudes, and cherry tones typically complement its natural undertones

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani )

Deep Skin Tone? Rock These Lip Colours!

For deeper skin tones, rich berries, warm browns, mauve nudes, and deep cherry reds tend to complement the undertones beautifully.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @priyankachopra )

Bold Reds To Make A Statement

A classic cherry red lipstick flatters every undertone. It’s a go-to shade if you’re still figuring out how to choose lipstick colour for evenings and events.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani )

Nude Shades That Flatter Every Look

Nudes aren’t one-shade-fits-all. Light skin suits pinkish nudes, while deep skin looks radiant in caramel or mocha tones. These lipstick shades elevate any makeup look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @katrinakaif )

Find The Shade That Truly Suits You

When wondering which lipstick shade suits you, swatch three tones closest to your natural lip colour. The one that blends seamlessly is your everyday winner.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Tips To Discover Your Signature Colour

Match your shade with your outfit, season, and mood. Whether it’s pink-colour lipstick or bold reds, your signature lip shade should feel effortless.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @saraalikhan95 )

Lipstick Shades For Every Occasion

Work calls for soft tones, brunch needs pops of pink and corals, and night-outs are perfect for deep reds or berries.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani )

Confidently Flaunt Your New Look

Now that you know how to find the perfect lipstick shade, explore textures, finishes, and colours that make you feel your best.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )