Stop Choosing Lipstick Blindly! Find Your Perfect Shade Now
Tired of guessing which lipstick shade works for you? Here’s how to choose a colour that enhances your natural features and instantly pulls your whole look together
Before learning how to find the perfect lipstick shade, check your undertone. Warm, cool, or neutral undertones play a huge role in choosing flattering lipstick shades.
For light skin, soft pinks, gentle corals, muted nudes, and cherry tones typically complement its natural undertones
For deeper skin tones, rich berries, warm browns, mauve nudes, and deep cherry reds tend to complement the undertones beautifully.
A classic cherry red lipstick flatters every undertone. It’s a go-to shade if you’re still figuring out how to choose lipstick colour for evenings and events.
Nudes aren’t one-shade-fits-all. Light skin suits pinkish nudes, while deep skin looks radiant in caramel or mocha tones. These lipstick shades elevate any makeup look.
When wondering which lipstick shade suits you, swatch three tones closest to your natural lip colour. The one that blends seamlessly is your everyday winner.
Match your shade with your outfit, season, and mood. Whether it’s pink-colour lipstick or bold reds, your signature lip shade should feel effortless.
Work calls for soft tones, brunch needs pops of pink and corals, and night-outs are perfect for deep reds or berries.
Now that you know how to find the perfect lipstick shade, explore textures, finishes, and colours that make you feel your best.