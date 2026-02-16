Stop Skipping Moisturiser: Here’s How To Pick The Right One
Dry, tight skin? And you’re still skipping moisturiser? Your barrier is crying for help- it’s time you listen to your skin.
Dry, tight skin? And you’re still skipping moisturiser? Your barrier is crying for help- it’s time you listen to your skin.
If you think slapping sunscreen on dry skin is enough to moisturise your face, you are wrong. Think of moisturiser as your primer and sunscreen as your setting spray. Hydrate first, protect second. Don’t lock in a crusty base!
Stop guessing how to use a moisturiser the right way, it is no rocket science. Moisture attracts moisture, so apply your moisturiser right after washing while your face is still damp.
Your moisturiser is the silent hero underneath that sunblock. It fills in the gaps between skin cells; that makes your skin more radiant and hydrated.
For this, look out for humectants, an ingredient that acts like a tiny sponge. It pulls moisture into the skin so you don’t have to.
Stop reading just the brand name, flip the package and look at the actual ingredients. Look for powerhouses like Glycerin or Hyaluronic acid that will keep hydrated your skin from within.
The answer is yes, if you want deep lasting hydration that leaves your skin moisturised and plump
If your skin is irritated or flaky you need panthenol . Wondering what panthenol is? Think of it as the calming bestie who fixes the damage while the moisturiser handles the hydration.
All that hydration really needs to stay put. Lock it in with any oil based components that creates a physical barrier on top of the skin to stop all that good water from escaping.
So…which is the best moisturiser? The one that checks all three boxes. Find your match and never never skip moisturiser again.
This is the mitochondria of hydration. This stuff holds a lot of weight in water, acting like a plump up button for your skin. It pulls moisture into the skin making you look dewy and fresh.