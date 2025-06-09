Stream Guide: What To Watch This June

From adrenalin-packed thrillers to drama — your watch plan is here. Hit play and dive in.

Ananya Kaushik
Jun 09, 2025, 11:41 AM

The Game Is Back. Bloodier. Smarter. Riskier.

Gi-hun returns, but this time he's out for vengeance. Will he play to win or burn the whole thing down? Watch on June 27.

Our Favourite Duo Is Back

Georgia gets arrested — now what?! Mother-daughter chaos hits a whole new level. Expect drama, plot twists, and peachy betrayals.

A Complete Unknown: Now Streaming On Hotstar

Before the icon, there was the rebel. Follow Bob Dylan’s electric journey from invisible to unforgettable. Music, politics, and poetic rebellion.

Straw: One Mother. One Breakdown. Zero Filter.

You’d do anything for your child. But what if it still isn't enough? A raw, emotional gut-punch from Tyler Perry.

FUBAR Season 2 Is Here!

Mission? Mayhem. Outcome? Probably chaos. It’s the spy comedy sequel we didn’t know we needed.

We Were Not Ready For This

Pretty Lies, Ugly Truths. Rich kids. Island summer. One big secret. If you loved the book, the drama’s dialed up.

The Waterfront: Gossip, Greed & Gunshots

Blood in the water and secrets on land. This beach town’s got more drama than a soap. Coastal crimes? Count us in!

Countdown: Boom, Bang, Binge

Tick-tock. Everyone’s on the hit list. Explosions, action squads, and moral gray zones. You’ll need popcorn... and maybe a heart monitor.