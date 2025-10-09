Stretch Like Malaika: 6 Easy Yoga Poses for a Healthier You
She’s long been a fitness icon — now it’s your turn to breathe, bend, and glow like Malaika Arora with these simple yet powerful yoga poses.
Flow between cat and cow to loosen your back and start your day with a boost of energy.
Say goodbye to early morning stiffness — this pose helps melt away tight hips in just a few minutes.
This one gently stretches the spine, shoulders, and arms, which calms your mind and lifts your mood.
The pigeon pose is popular for being a restorative hip opener. Bonus: it can help you with better posture and an enhanced breathing capacity.
Also known as Bhujangasana, the cobra pose is all about lifting your chest, strengthening your abs, and feeling that post-yoga power.
If you're looking for a yoga pose that helps you unwind and let stress melt away, say hello to your new go-to move.
Malaika's yoga poses balance strength, flexibility, and mindfulness, making it easy to fit yoga into even the busiest schedule while seeing real results.
Malaika's mantra is simple: never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat. That's all the motivation you need!
Just a few minutes of stretching can boost circulation, lift your mood, and leave you feeling refreshed. So, if you’ve been looking for a sign to start yoga, this is it.