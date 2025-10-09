Stretch Like Malaika: 6 Easy Yoga Poses for a Healthier You

She’s long been a fitness icon — now it’s your turn to breathe, bend, and glow like Malaika Arora with these simple yet powerful yoga poses.

Team ELLE
Oct 09, 2025, 11:46 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @malaikaaroraofficial )

Cat and Cow Stretch – Wake Your Spine

Flow between cat and cow to loosen your back and start your day with a boost of energy.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

90-90 Hip Stretch – Free Your Hips

Say goodbye to early morning stiffness — this pose helps melt away tight hips in just a few minutes.

Puppy Pose Stretch – Open Your Heart

This one gently stretches the spine, shoulders, and arms, which calms your mind and lifts your mood.

Pigeon Forward Stretch – Release Hip Tension

The pigeon pose is popular for being a restorative hip opener. Bonus: it can help you with better posture and an enhanced breathing capacity.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Cobra Stretch – Boost Your Core

Also known as Bhujangasana, the cobra pose is all about lifting your chest, strengthening your abs, and feeling that post-yoga power.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Bonus Move – Seated Forward Bend

If you're looking for a yoga pose that helps you unwind and let stress melt away, say hello to your new go-to move.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Why Malaika’s Moves Work for You

Malaika's yoga poses balance strength, flexibility, and mindfulness, making it easy to fit yoga into even the busiest schedule while seeing real results.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @malaikaaroraofficial )

Malaika’s Yoga Success Tips

Malaika's mantra is simple: never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat. That's all the motivation you need!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @malaikaaroraofficial )

Energise Your Body with Yoga!

Just a few minutes of stretching can boost circulation, lift your mood, and leave you feeling refreshed. So, if you’ve been looking for a sign to start yoga, this is it.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @malaikaaroraofficial )