Stunning Dupatta Draping Styles You Need to Try This Festive Season
From classics to statement drapes, here are some ways to transform your dupatta into a full-fledged fashion moment.
The lehenga’s best friend, the classic drape, is all about balance. It frames your silhouette beautifully while letting your jewellery and blouse remain the centre of attention.
We love a clever silhouette trick, and this drape proves why. Elongating your look adds instant, red-carpet-worthy drama to your lehenga.
Bollywood’s take on draping a dupatta over suits is anything but ordinary — perfect for adding star power to your look.
These modern drapes bring a sleek, contemporary edge to the festive staple. Think fuss-free, minimal, yet utterly fashion-forward.
The salwar kameez may be a classic, but the drape makes all the difference. Whether pinned, pleated, or flowing, these styles reinvent a wardrobe essential.
Mastering the drape is about detail. Secure with hidden pins, pleat with precision, and play with asymmetry for that effortless finish.
Why watch the stars when you can dress like them? These Bollywood-inspired drapes turn everyday festive wear into a runway-ready wardrobe moment.