Stunning Dupatta Draping Styles You Need to Try This Festive Season

From classics to statement drapes, here are some ways to transform your dupatta into a full-fledged fashion moment.

Diya Jain
Sep 01, 2025, 09:57 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@tarasutaria )

The Classic Lehenga Dupatta Style

The lehenga’s best friend, the classic drape, is all about balance. It frames your silhouette beautifully while letting your jewellery and blouse remain the centre of attention.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@kiaraaliaadvani )

Slimming Dupatta Drape for Lehengas

We love a clever silhouette trick, and this drape proves why. Elongating your look adds instant, red-carpet-worthy drama to your lehenga.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@katrinakaif )

How to Drape Dupatta on Suit: Bollywood's Way

Bollywood’s take on draping a dupatta over suits is anything but ordinary — perfect for adding star power to your look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@saraalikhan95 )

Modern Dupatta Draping Styles

These modern drapes bring a sleek, contemporary edge to the festive staple. Think fuss-free, minimal, yet utterly fashion-forward.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@khushikapoor )

Dupatta Draping Styles for Salwar Kameez

The salwar kameez may be a classic, but the drape makes all the difference. Whether pinned, pleated, or flowing, these styles reinvent a wardrobe essential.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@janhvikapoor )

Tips for Perfecting Your Dupatta Draping

Mastering the drape is about detail. Secure with hidden pins, pleat with precision, and play with asymmetry for that effortless finish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ananyapanday )

Bring Bollywood Glam to Your Wardrobe

Why watch the stars when you can dress like them? These Bollywood-inspired drapes turn everyday festive wear into a runway-ready wardrobe moment.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aditiraohydari )