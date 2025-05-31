Style Inspiration From Mira Kapoor's Vacation Wardrobe
From statement sunglasses to quiet luxury fits and vibrant casuals, her holiday dressing sure gives out the right cues
Rocking this dress from Deme by Gabriella
Going red in the Pink City with this halter dress
Looking cool in this mint-green top with ruffles and a cool hat
Dropping another minimal and breezy look in this top and white pants in Greece
Can't go wrong with a loose jacket and jeans
Monontone for the mountains
Cool yellow dress on the sands? We 'sea' that for sure!
Edgy in this shawl cloak top and black latex pants that's making us wish for winter already
Ready to take on the day in a red printed top and matching high-waisted pants
Grabbing bright hues and smart layers in this ensemble
