Style Inspiration From Mira Kapoor's Vacation Wardrobe

From statement sunglasses to quiet luxury fits and vibrant casuals, her holiday dressing sure gives out the right cues

Ismat Tahseen
May 31, 2025, 09:10 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Singapore Sling

Rocking this dress from Deme by Gabriella

Jaipur Diary

Going red in the Pink City with this halter dress

Greece Calling

Looking cool in this mint-green top with ruffles and a cool hat

Harbour View

Dropping another minimal and breezy look in this top and white pants in Greece

Copenhagen Calling

Can't go wrong with a loose jacket and jeans

On A High

Monontone for the mountains

Beach Babe

Cool yellow dress on the sands? We 'sea' that for sure!

New York Minute

Edgy in this shawl cloak top and black latex pants that's making us wish for winter already

Trip About Town

Ready to take on the day in a red printed top and matching high-waisted pants

Colour Blocking

Grabbing bright hues and smart layers in this ensemble

