Suede Season: Hollywood’s Answer to a Cooler Winter
Winter is getting cooler — literally and stylistically. As temperatures dip, suede jackets are stepping into the spotlight.
A rich brown suede jacket brings timeless appeal to winter dressing, striking the perfect balance between structure and softness. Styled over a crisp white shirt, the look feels sharp yet approachable.
A honey-toned suede jacket layered over tonal basics proves why neutrals never miss. The soft texture does all the talking, lending warmth and quiet confidence to an otherwise pared-back winter look.
A slate-blue suede jacket brings a refreshing shift from classic browns, proving winter neutrals don’t always have to be warm. Clean lines and a shirt-style silhouette keep the look sharp.
Cut like a denim jacket but elevated in suede, this look leans into Hollywood’s off-duty uniform. Worn with crisp separates and dark denim, the jacket strikes the perfect balance between rugged and polished.
A rich, caramel suede jacket styled with knitwear and subtle accessories brings a hint of retro charm. The look feels nostalgic yet current.
Black suede steps in as the sleekest winter alternative to wool and leather. Clean lines, minimal styling, and a zip-front silhouette make this look sharp, urban, and quietly powerful.
A cropped suede jacket paired with relaxed trousers delivers a lesson in refined winter dressing. The texture adds richness, while the silhouette keeps it light and modern.