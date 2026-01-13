Suede Season: Hollywood’s Answer to a Cooler Winter

Winter is getting cooler — literally and stylistically. As temperatures dip, suede jackets are stepping into the spotlight.

Team ELLE
Jan 13, 2026, 12:20 PM

Tom Holland's Classic Brown Suede Look

A rich brown suede jacket brings timeless appeal to winter dressing, striking the perfect balance between structure and softness. Styled over a crisp white shirt, the look feels sharp yet approachable.

Chris Hemsworth's Warm Neutral Look

A honey-toned suede jacket layered over tonal basics proves why neutrals never miss. The soft texture does all the talking, lending warmth and quiet confidence to an otherwise pared-back winter look.

John Krasinki's Cool-Toned Look

A slate-blue suede jacket brings a refreshing shift from classic browns, proving winter neutrals don’t always have to be warm. Clean lines and a shirt-style silhouette keep the look sharp.

Jake Gyllenhal's Off-Duty Classic Look

Cut like a denim jacket but elevated in suede, this look leans into Hollywood’s off-duty uniform. Worn with crisp separates and dark denim, the jacket strikes the perfect balance between rugged and polished.

Ryan Gosling's Vintage Look

A rich, caramel suede jacket styled with knitwear and subtle accessories brings a hint of retro charm. The look feels nostalgic yet current.

Brad Pitt's Black Suede Look

Black suede steps in as the sleekest winter alternative to wool and leather. Clean lines, minimal styling, and a zip-front silhouette make this look sharp, urban, and quietly powerful.

David Beckham's Elevated European Look

A cropped suede jacket paired with relaxed trousers delivers a lesson in refined winter dressing. The texture adds richness, while the silhouette keeps it light and modern.