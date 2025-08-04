Suits You, Girl: Power Play In Suits
Feminine and fierce. Here are seven ways to rework the classic suit with softness and serious fashion power.
Shorter hem, stronger impact. A cropped blazer shows just enough edge while keeping your tailoring sleek, sharp, and seriously cool.
Who says sparkle can’t mean business? This monochrome sequin suit doesn’t whisper power, it struts, shimmers, and signs the deal in stilettos.
A peek of sheer bralette under your blazer? Bold move. Because sometimes, the most powerful silhouette is the one that dares to be sensual.
Not your classic nine yards. This is the saree reimagined, cinched with a blazer adding a global twist to classic power dressing.
Who needs pants? Swap trousers for a pencil or a pleat. A floor-grazing skirt paired with a structured blazer is powerful and seriously commanding.
This suit flaunts feminity. Think plush fur, statement bow, and a shade of pink that’s as playful as it is powerful.
Hoops, a chunky choker or a statement neckpiece. Nothing elevates a clean-cut suit like jewellery that says “yes, I run the room.”