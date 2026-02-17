Is Sulphate-Free Shampoo The Secret To Healthier Hair?
Sulphate-free shampoos are your scalp's best friend. They offer protection of long-term fibre health by cleansing without harsh detergents.
Sulphate-free shampoos are your scalp's best friend. They offer protection of long-term fibre health by cleansing without harsh detergents.
These shampoos are formulated with mild surfactants like cocamidopropyl betaine and glucosides that cleanse without disrupting scalp lipids or proteins.
Due to it's gentle formulation it prevents irritation, reduces dryness, and improves barrier function, ideal for maintaining a calm, healthy scalp environment.
Gentle cleansers slow pigment washout, helping colour-treated hair retain it's vibrancy, tone accuracy, and shine for longer.
Curls thrive on moisture. Sulfate-free formulas help by preventing dehydration, preserving curl definition, elasticity, and enhancing their natural bounce.
By minimising protein loss and moisture stripping, sulphate-free shampoos support hair repair and softness.
Especially beneficial for sensitive, eczema-prone, or chemically treated scalps that react poorly to strong surfactants.
Healthier scalp function aids better hair growth cycles and fewer long-term damage concerns.
Give sulphate-free shampoos a chance and watch them rebalance your scalp and deliver visibly healthier hair.