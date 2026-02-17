Is Sulphate-Free Shampoo The Secret To Healthier Hair?

Sulphate-free shampoos are your scalp's best friend. They offer protection of long-term fibre health by cleansing without harsh detergents.

Reva Godbole
Feb 17, 2026, 10:32 AM
What Is Sulphate-Free Shampoo?

These shampoos are formulated with mild surfactants like cocamidopropyl betaine and glucosides that cleanse without disrupting scalp lipids or proteins.

Why Sulphate-Free Is Best For Your Scalp

Due to it's gentle formulation it prevents irritation, reduces dryness, and improves barrier function, ideal for maintaining a calm, healthy scalp environment.

Sulphate-Free Shampoo For Coloured Hair

Gentle cleansers slow pigment washout, helping colour-treated hair retain it's vibrancy, tone accuracy, and shine for longer.

Sulphate-free For Bouncy Curls!

Curls thrive on moisture. Sulfate-free formulas help by preventing dehydration, preserving curl definition, elasticity, and enhancing their natural bounce.

Perfect For Dry, Brittle Hair!

By minimising protein loss and moisture stripping, sulphate-free shampoos support hair repair and softness.

Soothing For Every Scalp!

Especially beneficial for sensitive, eczema-prone, or chemically treated scalps that react poorly to strong surfactants.

Why You Should Make the Switch

Healthier scalp function aids better hair growth cycles and fewer long-term damage concerns.

Ready To make The switch?

Give sulphate-free shampoos a chance and watch them rebalance your scalp and deliver visibly healthier hair.

