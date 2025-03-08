Summer Accessories You Need To Get Your Hands On

2025 is all about blending functionality with aesthetic appeal. From beach days to city strolls, these are your must-haves.

Oversized Raffia Tote Bags

Think Jane Birkin, but bigger. These roomy, lightweight bags are perfect for carrying all your essentials, whether it's sunscreen, a book, or a quick grocery haul.

Floppy Hats

Summer calls for the biggest hat that you can bury yourself under, it's called sun protection babe!

Strappy Sandals

Barely-there straps with a micro heel or even a sleek kitten heel make the perfect balance between comfort and sophistication.

Beaded Earrings

These are your go-to accessories for every mood, a must add!

Bucket Hats 2.0

We’re talking crochet, lightweight denim, and even mesh bucket hats for an airy, breathable take on this staple.

Waist Chains

Baby, they never go out of style, we stack and play around this season!

Shell Bag

Seashell is the way to go!

Sunnies

The experimental, the better. Plus you know they are a staple.

Chunky Resin Jewellery

Bold, colourful, and playful—chunky resin rings, bangles, and earrings are making waves. They add a fun, Y2K-meets-artsy touch to any summer outfit.