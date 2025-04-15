Summer Essentials: Quick Takes

Your happy little handbook of summer must-haves you can travel with anywhere.

Drushti Kadam
Apr 15, 2025, 12:37 PM

Samsonite Streamlite

This suitcase is your passport to a summer of hands-free adventures, ready to stash your essentials for sun-soaked holidays!

Banana Boat

Shield your skin with this breezy spray and dive headfirst into a summer of sun-kissed fun!

Sensi Studio

Top off your sunny style with this chic straw beach hat, your essential shade provider for glamorous seaside lounging.

Bink

Stay cool and hydrated all summer long with this sleek water bottle, your stylish sidekick for every sunny adventure.

Nikon

Pocket sunshine for your memories – this digital camera is your summer snapshot sidekick.

Moschino

Sing in the summer rain (or just stay dry in style) with this playfully chic umbrella.

People We Meet On Vacation

Pack this witty and heartwarming read for your summer travels – you might just find your own unexpected connection!

Miu Miu

See the summer through rose-tinted (and stylish) lenses!