Summer Essentials That Should Be In Your Work Bag

From scarves to sunglasses and must-have sunscreens, these are the essentials that need a place in your bag to fight the brutal summer

Drushti Kadam
Mar 30, 2025, 05:41 AM

Sol de Janeiro perfume mist

To stay fresh and smell amazing all summer long.

La Ligne Coup de Fouet scarf 90, Hermes

Scarfs add flair and keep you sun-safe too!

Amazon Basics Pocket Fan

Pocket fans keep you cool—summer’s tiny lifesavers!

Shiseido Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your summer BFF—don’t skip it!

Inde Wild Lip Balm

Lip balms save you from dry, crusty disasters!

Bink Bottle

Stay hydrated—water is your summer survival essential!

Fenty Beauty Blotting Paper

Blotting paper saves you from summer shine attacks!

Maxi Sculpted C Oval Sunglasses COACH

Sunnies on, glare gone—summer’s looking bright!