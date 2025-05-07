Sun-Kissed: Swimwear For Your Summer Vacay

Salt in the air, threads in the breeze, these Indian Swimwear brands just made a splash!

Drushti Kadam
May 07, 2025, 10:43 AM

Flirtatious

Made to fit, built to flirt, catch waves and hearts.

Nadi Nadi

Flow with the tide, shimmer in the sun, this one’s for the beach-dreamers and wave-chasers.

Tizzi

From beach days to poolside vibes, these swimsuits are made for every splash and smile.

Kai

From sun-kissed mornings to moonlit soirées, these swimsuits are your passport to effortless elegance and endless fun.

IZSI

From jungle prints to sunset hues, these swimsuits are your passport to a tropical getaway, no plane ticket required.

Minis

Vibrant prints, bold cuts, and endless sunshine, because who says poolside can't be a runway?

Esha Lal Swimwear

Bold prints, beach vibes, and zero apologies, these swimsuits are made for the ones who live for the splash!

La Paz

From the Indian Ocean to your suitcase, swimwear that tells a story, not just a splash.

namara

Tailored for the fearless and the fabulous, these swimsuits are all about making waves, not just riding them.

Nautanky

Bold, unapologetic, and a little bit wild — for those who make the beach their stage.