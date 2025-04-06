Sun, Sand And Sea: The Best Beaches To Visit This Summer

Discover the top beaches to visit this season, where you can relax on sunny shores, enjoy the sand, and swim in clear waters

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 06, 2025, 01:00 AM

White Beach, Boracay, Philippines

Walk on the powder white sand and steal a moment to take in the crystal-clear water

Mont Choisy Beach, Mauritius

A cosy beach with shacks that makes it the perfect island getaway

Pink Beach, Indonesia

Pink sand, formed by the meeting of white sand and red coral, makes this a great spot for photos and snorkeling

Railay Beach, Thailand

Calling out all our adventure lovers as this place is perfect for activities like rock climbing, kayaking, and exploring caves

Calangute Beach, Goa

A.K.A "Queen of Beaches," famous for its lively atmosphere, and fun activities like water sports and beach shacks

Nusa Dua Beach, Bali

The perfect getaway from the busy tourist areas on the island

Nacpan Beach, Philippines

Imagine paradise, but with golden sand, clear blue water, and peaceful, green surroundings