Stars In Sunglasses: Here Is 2025's Hottest Shades' Inspiration
Looking for your next eyewear upgrade? From sculptural frames to tinted throwbacks, these sunglasses are serving major style cues.
Retro sunnies are the ultimate throwback flex—serving vintage charm with a modern edge for every sun-drenched moment.
Expect angular, structured, embellished, wave-like, or even twisted silhouettes. It’s less about symmetry and more about statement.
High-shine finishes and racing-inspired curves tap into the ongoing sport-luxury obsession.
Oval roundish sunglasses are giving soft futurism—dreamy curves, glossy finishes, and that perfect balance between retro and next-gen cool.
Round sunnies bring instant cool with a touch of retro rebellion—timeless, artsy, and effortlessly bold.
Sheer lenses in pinks, blues, yellows, and even greens—great for indoor wear or low-light flex. Matrix meets Barbie-core.
Geometric energy is in. Flat-topped aviators, sharp cat-eyes, and rectangular cuts add structure to softer spring fits.
Oversized, rounded bubble lenses are back. Futuristic with a Y2K twist.