Stars In Sunglasses: Here Is 2025's Hottest Shades' Inspiration

Looking for your next eyewear upgrade? From sculptural frames to tinted throwbacks, these sunglasses are serving major style cues.

Isha Kothari
Apr 28, 2025, 09:00 AM

Gigi Hadid

Retro sunnies are the ultimate throwback flex—serving vintage charm with a modern edge for every sun-drenched moment.

Zeenat Aman

Expect angular, structured, embellished, wave-like, or even twisted silhouettes. It’s less about symmetry and more about statement.

Bella Hadid

High-shine finishes and racing-inspired curves tap into the ongoing sport-luxury obsession.

Olivia Rodrigo

Oval roundish sunglasses are giving soft futurism—dreamy curves, glossy finishes, and that perfect balance between retro and next-gen cool.

Ariana Grande

Round sunnies bring instant cool with a touch of retro rebellion—timeless, artsy, and effortlessly bold.

Jenna Ortega

Sheer lenses in pinks, blues, yellows, and even greens—great for indoor wear or low-light flex. Matrix meets Barbie-core.

Sydney Sweeney

Geometric energy is in. Flat-topped aviators, sharp cat-eyes, and rectangular cuts add structure to softer spring fits.

Suhana Khan

Oversized, rounded bubble lenses are back. Futuristic with a Y2K twist.