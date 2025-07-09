Sunglasses So Funky You'd Want To Wear Them Indoors, Too

A catalogue full of options to help you see the world better while making a statement.

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Jul 09, 2025, 10:26 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram / @miumiu )

Hula Hoops For The Eyes

These round, compact, and chunky glasses are fashionably old-fashioned and perfect to wear with a chic pant suit.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Cocoleni )

Check-mate

If you enjoy order and structure, these sunglasses with a chess board-like print are a safe option to experiment with.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Retrosuperfuture )

How Much Colour Is Too Much Colour?

If your sunglass frames are a colour cocktail like these ones, balance it out with a simpler frame shape.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Poppy Lissimann )

Never Growing Up

Honestly, this chunky pair looks nostalgic. Children's sunglasses tend to be so playful, and these feel similar. Elevate a basic white tee and dark blue jeans with frames like these!

Photo Credit : ( Website/The Tinted Story )

Frosting On The Top

These ones were a unique find and abstractly resemble a sunrise. Quite artsy if you ask me.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Karen Wazen )

The Golden One

These gold frames exude so much power and a girlboss energy. Not only fun when paired with a simple outfit, but also at weddings or on festive occasions with intricately embroidered lehengas and sarees.

Photo Credit : ( Website/Bhavya Ramesh )

Beauty In Simplicity

While this pair is quite simple as compared to the rest, can we please have a moment for the cute pink crystal moment near the hinges of sunglasses?

Photo Credit : ( Website/Gentle Monster )