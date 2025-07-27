SPF But Make It Fancy: 7 Sunscreen Mists That Deserve A Place In Your Tote
What was once restricted to Victoria's Secret mist bottles has now emerged as a key player in the sunscreen domain. Swipe for a curated list of the best sun mists.
What was once restricted to Victoria's Secret mist bottles has now emerged as a key player in the sunscreen domain. Swipe for a curated list of the best sun mists.
The iconic hair & body mist brand is also home to this SPF 50 baby. It hydrates, and brightens with coconut water, niacinamide, and a dreamy beach scent of tuberose and leite de coco.
Inspired by the magic of rose water for a refreshing spritz that does everything. It contains aloe vera juice, raspberry extract, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E + C.
A mist that does it all: shields skin while rosehip, red algae, and beetroot extract to even tone and boost glow.
This sun mist has the potential to become one of your favourites. Infused with calming aloe vera, nourishing coconut water, and bisabolol.
A quick, glow-boosting SPF 50 mist with white rose, aloe, niacinamide, and strawberry—hydrates, calms, and protects, even over makeup. One of the best budget options and a cult favourite, too.
Your hot girl shield: invisible protection against sunburn, smog, and premature ageing—no white cast, no stickiness, just vibes.
This one offers lightweight, matte sun protection with aloe vera to soothe and defend skin from UVA and UVB rays; fast-absorbing and calming.