SPF But Make It Fancy: 7 Sunscreen Mists That Deserve A Place In Your Tote

What was once restricted to Victoria's Secret mist bottles has now emerged as a key player in the sunscreen domain. Swipe for a curated list of the best sun mists.

Sol De Janeiro Rio Radiance SPF 50 Body Spray

The iconic hair & body mist brand is also home to this SPF 50 baby. It hydrates, and brightens with coconut water, niacinamide, and a dreamy beach scent of tuberose and leite de coco.

52 Sundaze SPF 50 Rosewater Mist

Inspired by the magic of rose water for a refreshing spritz that does everything. It contains aloe vera juice, raspberry extract, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E + C.

RAS Luxury Skincare Solaris Daily Defence Sunscreen Mist SPF 65

A mist that does it all: shields skin while rosehip, red algae, and beetroot extract to even tone and boost glow.

Inde Wild Rose Sun Mist SPF 50+

This sun mist has the potential to become one of your favourites. Infused with calming aloe vera, nourishing coconut water, and bisabolol.

The Natural Wash Sun Protection Sunscreen

A quick, glow-boosting SPF 50 mist with white rose, aloe, niacinamide, and strawberry—hydrates, calms, and protects, even over makeup. One of the best budget options and a cult favourite, too.

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Body Spray Sunscreen SPF 60+

Your hot girl shield: invisible protection against sunburn, smog, and premature ageing—no white cast, no stickiness, just vibes.

Asaya Under One Sun Sheerscreen Mist SPF 65+ PA+++

This one offers lightweight, matte sun protection with aloe vera to soothe and defend skin from UVA and UVB rays; fast-absorbing and calming.