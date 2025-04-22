Blushes For The Summer: Want Some Sunset On Your Cheeks?

Blushes so hot, they’ve got your cheeks sun-kissed at 100°—no sun required!

Drushti Kadam
Apr 22, 2025, 09:00 AM

Rare Beauty - Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush

Blush that boings like your mood when the sun’s out.

Bobbi Brown - Pot Rouge for Lips And Cheeks

From beach days to brunch dates, this blush is always packed and ready

Too Face - Cloud Blush Crush

Blush so soft, it feels like flirting on a cloud.

Pixi - On the Face Glow Cream Blush

One swipe and you will be dewy, flirty, and 10x cuter.

Fae Beauty - Lush Blush

Soft, fresh, and oh-so-sunny—this blush has will have your cheeks living their best summer life.

Charlotte Tilbury - Charlotte's Beauty Soulmates Face Palette

Blush, flush, glow—because your cheeks deserve a soulmate, too.

Kay Beauty - Velvet Creme Multi-Use Blush

Velvet creme that’s as soft as a summer breeze and as bold as your vacation shananigans.