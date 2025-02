Catsuits, Sequins, Power Jackets: Super Bowl’s Most Iconic Halftime Looks

This show isn’t just about the music—it’s a full-on fashion moment. Every year, artists hit the stage in jaw-dropping, meme-worthy, and straight-up iconic outfits that set trends and break the intern from From MJ'S all-black power fit to Rihanna’s viral red Loewe jumpsuit. Swipe to catch the best looks over the years.