Swimsuits To Buy As Per Your Body Type

The ultimate swimwear guide tailored to every body type, from sleek one-pieces to statement bikinis, discover the silhouettes that celebrate every part of you

Ridhima Shetty
May 27, 2025, 11:17 AM

Hourglass

Rock a high-waisted bikini or belted one-piece to accentuate your waist

Rectangle

Choose a cut-out one-piece or padded bikini to create curves from 'Minis'

Pear

Opt for a padded bikini top with simple bottoms from 'Shop Nirvanaa' to balance proportions

Apple

Try a ruched or wrap one-piece to smooth the tummy and define your shape

Petite

Wear a high-cut bikini or minimal one-piece to elongate your frame

Inverted Triangle

Go for a simple top with a ruffled bottom for balance

Curvy

Choose a supportive underwire bikini or structured one-piece for lift and contour