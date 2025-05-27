Swimsuits To Buy As Per Your Body Type
The ultimate swimwear guide tailored to every body type, from sleek one-pieces to statement bikinis, discover the silhouettes that celebrate every part of you
Rock a high-waisted bikini or belted one-piece to accentuate your waist
Choose a cut-out one-piece or padded bikini to create curves from 'Minis'
Opt for a padded bikini top with simple bottoms from 'Shop Nirvanaa' to balance proportions
Try a ruched or wrap one-piece to smooth the tummy and define your shape
Wear a high-cut bikini or minimal one-piece to elongate your frame
Go for a simple top with a ruffled bottom for balance
Choose a supportive underwire bikini or structured one-piece for lift and contour